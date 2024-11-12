Raiders Designate TE Michael Mayer To Return

The Raiders announced that they have designated TE Michael Mayer to return after he was placed on the non-football injury list due to a personal matter.
Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said Mayer was dealing with “personal stuff” and there was no timeline for his return. It now appears that Mayer is back after a short time away from the team.
Mayer, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. He was named Third-Team All-ACC in 2020 and Third-Team All-American in 2021. He is the all-time leader in receptions among tight ends at Notre Dame.
He’s in the second year of a four-year, $9,313,646 rookie contract that included a $3,773,561 signing bonus.
In 2024, Mayer has appeared in three games for the Raiders and recorded four receptions for 21 yards (5.3 YPC) and no touchdowns.
