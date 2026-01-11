Raiders & Dolphins Request Interview With Packers DC Jeff Hafley

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Raiders and Dolphins have requested an interview with Packers DC Jeff Hafley for their head coaching job.

It was previously reported that Hafley was drawing interest from the Dolphins and will also head to Las Vegas after Green Bay’s loss to Chicago last night.

Hafley has received interview requests from the Cardinals, Falcons, and Titans as well.

It is worth noting that Hafley has a relationship with the new Dolphins GM, Jon-Eric Sullivan, and has prior head coaching experience from Boston College.

Hafley interviewed for the Jets HC vacancy last offseason before they ultimately hired Aaron Glenn.

Hafley, 46, began his coaching career at WPI back in 2011. From there, he worked for Albany, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Buccaneers as their assistant defensive backs coach

Hafley had stints with the Browns and 49ers before becoming the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019. Boston College hired him as their head coach the following year, and he held the position until Green Bay hired him as their defensive coordinator before the 2024 season. He finished with a 22-26 record at BC.

In 2025, the Packers defense ranked No. 12 in fewest yards allowed, No. 11 in fewest points allowed, No. 18 in fewest rushing yards allowed, and No. 11 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We will have more on Hafley as it becomes available.