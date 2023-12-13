Raiders Expected To Stick With Aidan O’Connell As Starter For Week 15

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Raiders are expected to stick with QB Aidan O’Connell as their starter for Thursday’s game against the Chargers, despite interim HC Antonio Pierce being noncommittal about who would get the start.

The Raiders’ offense was unable to score a single point against the Vikings last week and it hasn’t been all that great in the weeks prior.

Las Vegas has veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo behind O’Connell for now.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2023, O’Connell has appeared in seven games and completed 63.8 percent of his passes for 1,365 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions to go along with 11 yards rushing and a touchdown.

During his five-year college career, O’Connell appeared in 33 games with 27 starts and completed 66.7 percent of his pass attempts for 9,219 yards, 65 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.