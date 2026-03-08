Raiders Expected To Target Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders are expected to make a run at signing Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed once the negotiating window opens up on Monday.

New Raiders HC Klint Kubiak has worked with Shaheed the last two years in both Seattle and New Orleans, so this pairing would make a ton of sense. The Raiders need to overhaul their receiving corps and have plenty of money to spend.

Las Vegas has $120 million in cap space right now after trading DE Maxx Crosby.

Seattle wanted to keep Shaheed but the expectation now is that he will test the open market.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. New Orleans traded him to Seattle midseason in 2025 for fourth and fifth-round picks.

In 2025, Shaheed appeared in 18 games for the Saints and Seahawks. He caught 59 passes for 687 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He has also totaled 339 punt return yards and a touchdown on 23 attempts, along with 447 kick return yards with a touchdown on 15 attempts.

We have him included in our Top 100 2026 NFL Free Agents list.