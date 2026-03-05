Raiders Extended Exclusive Rights Free Agent Tender To DE Charles Snowden

The Las Vegas Raiders extended an exclusive rights free-agent tender to DE Charles Snowden, according to Mike Garafolo.

Snowden, 27, was a three-year starter at Virginia and earned second-team All-ACC honors in his final season. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chicago waived Snowden coming out of the preseason but re-signed him to the practice squad. He returned on a futures deal for 2022 but was again cut in September.

Snowden caught on with the Buccaneers in November 2022 but was released after training camp in 2023. He then signed with the Raiders practice squad in December 2023 and stuck around on the practice squad after signing a futures deal and being released following camp.

Snowden was signed to the Raiders’ active roster and spent the 2024 season on the 53-man roster.

He re-signed with Las Vegas last off-season.

In 2025, Snowden appeared in 15 games for the Raiders making nine starts and recorded 28 total tackles, two passes defended and three sacks.