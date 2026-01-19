Raiders Have Four HC Interviews Scheduled This Week

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders have four interviews scheduled for this week as they search for their next head coach.

Schefter points out that the team will interview former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on Monday, followed by Chargers DC Jesse Minter and Panthers DC Ejiro Evero on Tuesday.

Las Vegas will wrap up its interviews on Wednesday with the sought-after Packers DC Jeff Hafley.

Here is a current look at the finalists for Las Vegas:

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Scheduled)

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We will have the latest news on the Raiders HC search as it becomes available.