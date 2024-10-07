Raiders Haven’t Decided On Starting Quarterback For Week 6

Per Adam Schefter, Raiders HC Antonio Pierce told the media he is still evaluating who will start at quarterback for the team in Week 6 between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell.

Schefter adds that the team will have a competition this week to see which player will be the starter against the Steelers.

Minshew, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March to compete for their starting job.

In 2024, Minshew has appeared in five games for the Raiders and completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,014 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

O’Connell, 26, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in two games for the Raiders and completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 176 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception.

We will have more news on the Raiders quarterback situation as it becomes available.