Raiders Hiring Chip Kelly As Offensive Coordinator

Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders are hiring Chip Kelly from Ohio State as their new offensive coordinator.

Kelly, 61, was hired by the Eagles back in 2013 as their head coach following an outstanding four-year run at Oregon. He lasted just under three years in Philadelphia before he was fired during the 2015 season.

The 49ers hired him as their head coach soon after but he spent just one season in San Francisco before he was fired. He returned to the college ranks as the head coach at UCLA.

During his NFL coaching career, Kelly produced a record of 28-35 (44.4 percent) as an NFL head coach for Philadelphia and San Francisco including one playoff appearance while he was with the Eagles.

As a college coach, Kelly amassed a 46-7 record in four years at Oregon with an appearance in the BCS championship and a 35-34 record in six years at UCLA.

Kelly left UCLA to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, where he won the National Championship.

We will have more on Kelly and the Raiders as it becomes available.