Raiders Hiring Former Steelers Assistant Mike Sullivan As QBs Coach

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are hiring former Steelers’ senior offensive assistant Mike Sullivan as their new quarterbacks coach.

Sullivan, 59, took his first coaching job at Humboldt State back in 1993. After several years at the college level, he took his first NFL coaching job with the Jaguars in 2002 as a defensive quality control coordinator coach.

Sullivan worked his way up to offensive assistant in Jacksonville before departing to become the Giants WRs coach in 2004. He left the Giants in 2012 and joined the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator but he returned to New York a few years later as their QBs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2016.

From there, Sullivan joined the Broncos as their QB coach for the 2018 season. He took the same role in Pittsburgh in 2021 and filled in as the interim OC in 2023. The Steelers made him a senior offensive assistant in 2024.

He was set to be Rutgers’ senior offensive assistant for its 2026 season, but will now return to the NFL with Las Vegas.