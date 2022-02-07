Raiders Hiring Tom McMahon As Special Teams Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with Tom McMahon to be their next special teams coordinator, according to Mitt McMahon of The Pat McAfee show.

Mike Klis confirms that McMahon will be the next special teams coordinator of the Raiders.

Reports from earlier mentioned that former Giants HC Joe Judge could be a name to watch for the Raiders’ job. However, it appears as though new Raiders HC Josh McDaniels preferred to go in a different direction with this position.

McDaniel has ties to McMahon from their time together in St. Louis.

McMahon, 52, began his coaching career at Carroll College in 1992 as their secondary coach. From there, he eventually took his first NFL coaching job with the Falcons as their assistant special teams coach for the 2007 season.

McMahon worked for the Rams, Chiefs and Colts before the Broncos hired him as their special teams coordinator in 2018.