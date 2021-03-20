Raiders Hosted OT Elijah Wilkinson For Visit

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in free agent OT Elijah Wilkinson for a visit on Saturday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Wilkinson, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Massachusetts back in 2017. He later signed on with the Broncos, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilkinson played under exclusive rights tenders for two seasons before returning to the Broncos on a one-year, restricted tender worth $3.27 million for the 2020 season last year.

In 2020, Wilkinson appeared in nine games for the Broncos, making seven starts for them at right tackle.