Raiders Hosting WR Willie Snead On A Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are bringing in free-agent WR Willie Snead for a visit.

Snead, 28, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

Snead eventually joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Snead appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and caught 33 passes for 432 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

