Raiders Interviewed Steelers Exec. Brandon Hunt & Falcons Exec. Ruston Webster For GM Job

Update:

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders also completed an interview with Falcons’ national scout and former Titans GM Ruston Webster for their general manager vacancy.

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders interviewed Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt for their general manager job on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ vacancy:

Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bengals scout Trey Brown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Raiders director of pro personnel Dwayne Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers VP of player personnel John Spytek (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Falcons’ national scout Ruston Webster (Interviewed)

Hunt has served as the Steelers’ pro scouting coordinator since February of 2010. He formerly played collegiately at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he was a first-team all-conference offensive lineman.