Raiders Interviewing Mike McDaniel For HC Job On Monday

Tom Pelissero reports that former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel will meet with the Raiders on Monday to discuss their head coaching position.

The following is a current list of candidates for the Raiders:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

McDaniel is a very popular coach right now, as he has interest in both head coach jobs and notable offensive coordinator jobs like the Eagles and Lions.

McDaniel, 42, started his coaching career in 2005 as an intern with the Broncos. From 2006-2016, he had stints as an offensive assistant and WR coach for Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before joining the 49ers as run game coordinator in 2017.

He remained in that position through 2020 and served as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2021. The Dolphins then hired him in 2022 and signed him to a four-year contract. He was fired by Miami following the 2025 season.

During his four years in Miami, McDaniel led them to a record of 35-33 (.515 winning percentage), including two playoff appearances.

We will have more on McDaniel in the coming days.