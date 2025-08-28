Raiders Made Four Moves Including Placing QB Aidan O’Connell On IR

The Raiders made four roster moves today, including placing QB Aidan O’Connell on injured reserve, per the NFL transaction wire.
Las Vegas also waived S Thomas Harper and filled the two open spots by signing OT Stone Forsythe and claiming S Tristin McCollum off waivers from the Eagles.
O’Connell is set to miss up to eight weeks with a wrist injury.
O’Connell, 26, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.
In 2024, O’Connell appeared in nine games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards to go with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.
