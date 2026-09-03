Raiders Made Six Roster Moves Including Signing G Evan Neal To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they’ve signed WR Ronnie Bell, G Evan Neal and DE Azeez Ojulari to their practice squad.

In corresponding moves, the team released DE Jahfari Harvey, T Kamar Missouri and TE Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad.

Neal, 25, was a three-year starter at Alabama. He was a consensus First-Team All-American and a first-team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected as the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft by the Giants.

He’s in the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $24.6 million, which includes a $15 million signing bonus and is also fully guaranteed. The Giants somewhat surprising re-signed Neal to a contract this past March.

In 2024, Neal appeared in nine games and started seven times at tackle.