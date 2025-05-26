Raiders Make A.J. Cole Highest-Paid Punter In NFL

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports reports that the Raiders have signed P A.J. Cole to a four-year, $15.8 million extension on Monday.

According to Schultz, Cole’s contract includes $11 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid punter in the NFL.

Cole had one year remaining on his contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent next year.

Cole has since confirmed the news:

raider nation for life !!!!! https://t.co/13tTDLsntl — AJ Cole (@AJCole90) May 26, 2025

Cole, 29, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina State back in 2019. He was in the final year of his rookie contract with the Raiders when he agreed to a four-year extension with the Raiders in 2021.

In 2024, Cole appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and totaled 3,304 yards on 65 attempts (50.8 YPA), which includes 41.5 percent of his punts downed inside the 20-yard-line.