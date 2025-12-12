Raiders Name QB Kenny Pickett Starter For Week 15

Raiders HC Pete Carroll announced that QB Kenny Pickett will start Week 15 against the Eagles, per Paul Gutierrez.

Ian Rapoport reported earlier this week that QB Geno Smith‘s shoulder injury was expected to keep him out of this week’s game and Pickett was expected to start against his former team.

Pickett took over for Smith when he was hurt last week. On the season, he’s completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 105 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

Pickett, 27, the Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles last year.

The Browns acquired Pickett from the Eagles this offseason but declined his fifth-year option a few months later. He was later traded to the Raiders coming out of the preseason.

In 2024, Pickett appeared in five games with one start for the Eagles and completed 25 of 42 passes (59.5 percent) for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added nine carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.