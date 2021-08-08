Doug Kyed of PFF reports that the Raiders plan to sign QB Case Cookus to a contract.

Cookus, 25, was an undrafted free agent out of Northern Arizona last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants.

However, New York waived Cookus during training camp and he sat out the 2020 season. The Broncos eventually signed him to a contract but he was later released in May.

From there, Cookus signed on with the Vikings, but was just recently cut loose.

During his college career at Northern Arizona, Cookus completed 62 percent of his passes for 12,082 yards, 105 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions over the course of 41 games and five seasons. He also rushed for 232 yards and six touchdowns.