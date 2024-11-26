Raiders Plan To Start Aidan O’Connell In Week 13

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are preparing QB Aidan O’Connell to start this week’s game against the Chiefs.

Las Vegas has a short week to get O’Connell ready to play. He’s been on injured reserve since breaking his thumb four weeks ago and returned to practice this week.

With veteran QB Gardner Minshew breaking his collarbone in a season-ending injury, Las Vegas is down to O’Connell, Desmond Ridder and practice squad UDFA QB Carter Bradley on the roster.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in four games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 455 yards to go with two touchdowns and two interceptions.