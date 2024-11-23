Raiders Promote Two Players Including CB Kyu Blu Kelly

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have elevated CB Kyu Blu Kelly and RB Sincere McCormick from the practice squad to the active roster.

Kelly, 23, was a fifth-round pick to the Ravens out of Stanford in 2023. He was waived at the end of camp in 2023 and was claimed by Seattle. The Seahawks let him go in November and the Packers immediately claimed him.

After being waived by Green Bay in December, he caught on with the Commanders but was let go after camp this year.

In 2023, Kelly appeared in five games for the Commanders, Seahawks and Packers and recorded five total tackles and a tackle for loss.