Raiders Promote WR Ramel Keyton, Sign To Two-Year Deal

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders promoted WR Ramel Keyton from the practice squad to their active roster and are signing him to a two-year deal in the process.

Keyton, 24, signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee back in May. He wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster coming out of the preseason.

The Raiders cut him loose at the end of September and quickly re-signed him to the practice squad.

During his college career at Tennessee, Keyton recorded 86 receptions for 1,456 yards (16.9 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.