Raiders Put CB Nate Hobbs On COVID List

Vincent Bonsignore reports the Las Vegas Raiders placed CB Nate Hobbs on the COVID list.

This move means Hobbs will miss Monday’s game vs. Cleveland.

Hobbs, 22, was originally drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2021 draft out of Illinois. Hobbs signed a four-year $3.8 million rookie deal with Las Vegas.

In 2021, Hobbs has played in 13 games for Las Vegas, recording 63 tackles, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble.