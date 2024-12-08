Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell Carted Off With Left Leg Injury

Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell was carted off on Sunday against the Buccaneers with an air cast on his left leg and was quickly ruled out by the team due to a knee injury.

The injury occurred when O’Connell was pushed from behind after throwing on the run outside of the pocket.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 795 yards to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

We will have more information on O’Connell as it becomes available.