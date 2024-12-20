Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell Expected To Start Week 16

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce said QB Aidan O’Connell should be “good to go” for Week 16 and is expected to start, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

O’Connell suffered a bone bruise in his left knee, which enabled Desmond Ridder to start their last game against the Falcons.

It was initially thought to be a serious injury for O’Connell, who was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg in Week 14, but it now looks like the quarterback is set to start again.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2024, O’Connell has appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 795 yards to go with four touchdowns and two interceptions.