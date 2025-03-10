Raiders Re-Sign DE Malcolm Koonce

The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed DE Malcolm Koonce, according to Jeremy Fowler.

He’s signing a one-year deal worth $12 million, per Fowler. It’s a quality deal for Koonce, who missed all of last year due to a torn ACL and had been tabbed as a potential breakout player.

Koonce, 26, was a two-year starter at Buffalo and first-team All-MAC in both 2019 and 2020. The Raiders took Koonce with the No. 79 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Koonce just finished a four-year, $4,997,962 contract that included a $994,881 signing bonus.

In 2023, Koonce appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and recorded 43 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles.

He missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL.

We had him included in our Top 100 2025 NFL Free Agents list.