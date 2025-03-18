Raiders Re-Sign DT Zach Carter

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they re-signed DT Zachary Carter to a contract extension on Tuesday.

Carter, 26, was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2022 out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $5.1 million rookie deal through 2025 but was released in October of the 2024 season.

The Raiders signed Carter to a contract shortly after he was cut by Cincinnati.

In 2024, Carter appeared in four games for the Bengals and eight games for the Raiders, recording 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense.