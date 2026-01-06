Raiders Request HC Interview With Broncos QBs Coach Davis Webb

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders requested to interview Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb for their head coaching job.

He’s among the first interview requests for the Las Vegas job. Here’s the current list of candidates for the Raiders:

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

Webb, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017 out of Cal. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. He caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

From there, he signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season but was later added to their practice squad. The Broncos hired Webb as their new quarterbacks coach in 2024.

For his career, Webb appeared in two games for the Bills and Giants, completing 23 of 40 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown.