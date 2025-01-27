Raiders Request Permission To Interview Seahawks Assistant Karl Scott

According to Jonathan Jones, the Raiders have requested permission to interview Seahawks defensive passing game coordinator Karl Scott.

He’s come up as a strong candidate to reunite with new Raiders HC Pete Carroll as the defensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

Scott, 39, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Delta State in 2007.

He has worked for several programs, mainly as a defensive backs coach, winning a National Championship with Alabama in 2020.

Scott got his first NFL coaching opportunity in 2021 with the Vikings as their DB coach before joining the Seahawks in 2022 in the same role.