Raiders Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Hunter Renfrow, Pass Rusher Market

Dianna Russini of The Athletic Las Vegas is in “win-now” mode and there have been whispers that HC Josh McDaniels could be in trouble if the team doesn’t start to improve.

Russini adds that the Raiders are worth watching in terms of the pass rusher market after they released Chandler Jones a few weeks ago.

a few weeks ago. Russini reports that the Raiders are trying to trade Hunter Renfrow, who has been used sparingly this season.

McDaniels’ future in Las Vegas was in question this past offseason, but owner Mark Davis assured him and GM Dave Ziegler that they would return. However, things still aren’t great and there are concerns on both sides of the ball.

Another bad season and it’s possible McDaniels could be out in Las Vegas.

As for Renfrow, he’s been on the market for over a year now and with the lack of playing time, it would be surprising to see a team give up much, if anything, for him.

McDaniels, 47, began his NFL coaching career with the Patriots as a personnel assistant back in 2001. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator in New England before he departed for the Broncos head-coaching job in 2009.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go very well for McDaniels with the Broncos and he was fired during his second year with the team. After a brief stint with the Rams as their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, McDaniels returned to the Patriots and has been running their offense ever since.

McDaniels agreed to become the head coach of the Colts a few years ago before later backing out of the agreement to remain in New England. He also drew interest last in 2020 from the Browns, Panthers, and Giants, but elected to stay with the Patriots. He finally took a job with the Raiders in 2022.

Since taking the Raiders’ job last year, McDaniels has led to the team to a record of 8-14 (36.4 percent).

Renfrow, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed last year.

In 2022, Renfrow appeared in 10 games for the Raiders and caught 36 passes for 330 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

