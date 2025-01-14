Raiders Schedule GM Interview With Bucs Assistant GM John Spytek

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders have scheduled a GM interview with Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek.

The following is an update on the Raiders GM search:

Bucs assistant GM John Spytek

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan

Spytek is also on the Titans’ list of candidates for their general manager job.

Spytek began his player personnel career working as an intern for the Eagles back in 2005. He later had stints with the Lions, Browns, and Broncos before eventually being hired by the Buccaneers.

Tampa elevated Spytek director to Vice President of Player Personnel in 2021 and promoted him to assistant GM in 2023.

He was a candidate for the Vikings and Raiders’ general manager jobs back in 2022.