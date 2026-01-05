Raiders Sign 12 Players To Futures Deal For 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’ve officially signed 12 players to futures contracts for the 2026 season.

The full list includes:

Futures contracts are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Dorsett, 33, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. From there, Dorsett had stints with the Seahawks, Jaguars, Texans, Raiders and Broncos before joining the Falcons last season.

Dorsett returned to Atlanta last year on a futures contract but was cut loose in May. He eventually caught on with the Raiders and was added to their practice squad.

In 2023, Dorsett appeared in two games for the Broncos.