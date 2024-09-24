Raiders Sign CB Sam Webb To Active Roster, Place S Marcus Epps On IR

MLFootball reports that the Raiders are signing CB Sam Webb to their active roster after he has been elevated three times this season.

The team later announced that they are placing veteran S Marcus Epps on injured reserve as well.

Webb, 26, originally signed on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri Western and wound up making Las Vegas’ active roster.

His sophomore season saw him land with the Carolina Panthers, yet he soon found his way back onto the Raiders’ roster to begin the 2024 season, being called up from the practice squad.

In 2024, Webb has appeared in three games and recorded one tackle.