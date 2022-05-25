Raiders Sign DL Tyler Lancaster

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have signed DL Tyler Lancaster to a contract on Wednesday.

We have signed free agent DL Tyler Lancaster. pic.twitter.com/Jd6u5mmzHG — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 25, 2022

Lancaster, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Packers, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.

The Packers promoted Lancaster midseason and returned to Green Bay on exclusive rights deals before agreeing to a new contract in March of last year. He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Lancaster appeared in all 16 games and recorded 31 tackles, three tackles for loss, and no sacks.