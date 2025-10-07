Raiders Sign LB Jon Rhattigan Off Steelers’ Practice Squad

JL Sports announced their client, LB Jon Rhattigan, was signed off the Steelers’ practice squad to the Raiders’ active roster.

Rhattigan, 26, caught on with the Seahawks in 2021 after going undrafted out of Army. He was waived coming out of the preseason but re-signed to the practice squad.

Seattle promoted him to the active roster early in the regular season. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022 and again in 2023, but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Seahawks cut Rhattigan again, coming out of the preseason in 2024, and he was claimed by the Panthers. He signed with the Steelers’ practice squad and was briefly elevated in September.

In 2024, Rhattigan appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 12 total tackles.