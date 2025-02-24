Raiders Sign S Isaiah Pola-Mao To Two-Year Extension

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed S Isaiah Pola-Mao.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds the deal is a two-year extension worth up to $8.45 million. Pola-Mao was set to be a restricted free agent this year but he has agreed to remain with the Raiders before hitting the market.

Pola-Mao, 25, signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free-agent following the 2022 draft. He was waived coming out of the pre-season and later brought back to their practice squad.

From there, the Raiders signed him to their active roster later that season. He’s been on and off their roster ever since.

In 2024, Pola-Mao appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders and tallied 89 total tackles, one sack, five pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.