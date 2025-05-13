Raiders Sign Third-Round CB Darien Porter

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed third-round CB Darien Porter to a rookie contract.
Porter is the 10th Raiders’ draft pick to sign his contract, leaving only second-round WR Jack Bech.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|6
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Signed
|2
|58
|Jack Bech
|WR
|3
|68
|Darien Porter
|CB
|Signed
|3
|98
|Caleb Rogers
|OT
|Signed
|3
|99
|Charles Grant
|OT
|Signed
|4
|108
|Dont’e Thornton
|WR
|Signed
|4
|135
|Tonka Hemingway
|DT
|Signed
|6
|180
|JJ Pegues
|DT
|Signed
|6
|213
|Tommy Mellott
|WR
|Signed
|6
|215
|Cam Miller
|QB
|Signed
|7
|222
|Cody Lindenberg
|LB
|Signed
Porter, 24, was a three-star recruit and the 93rd-ranked receiver in the 2019 recruiting class out of Bettendorf, Iowa. He committed to Iowa State and played offense for three seasons before spending his final three years at cornerback.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 12 cornerback with a third to fourth-round grade.
The Raiders used the No. 68 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Porter. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $6,720,182 contract with a $1,527,406 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Porter appeared in 64 games and recorded 51 total tackles, two tackles for loss, nine passes defended and three interceptions.
