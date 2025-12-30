Raiders Signed S Brandon Hill To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad.
#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVE:
– Signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad
— Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 30, 2025
Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:
- RB Chris Collier
- DT Treven Ma’ae
- QB Cam Miller
- TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
- OL Laki Tasi (International)
- T Dalton Wagner
- WR Phillip Dorsett
- G Layden Robinson
- WR D.J. Turner
- WR Justin Shorter
- DE Carlos Basham
- LB Jamin Davis
- WR Brenden Rice
- G McClendon Curtis
- LS Luke Elkin
- T Joshua Miles
- S Brandon Hill
Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.
He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived in March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year.
In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.
