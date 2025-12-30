Raiders Signed S Brandon Hill To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVE: – Signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 30, 2025

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

RB Chris Collier DT Treven Ma’ae QB Cam Miller TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr. OL Laki Tasi (International) T Dalton Wagner WR Phillip Dorsett G Layden Robinson WR D.J. Turner WR Justin Shorter DE Carlos Basham LB Jamin Davis WR Brenden Rice G McClendon Curtis LS Luke Elkin T Joshua Miles S Brandon Hill

Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.

He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived in March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year.

In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.