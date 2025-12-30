Raiders Signed S Brandon Hill To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed S Brandon Hill to the practice squad. 

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

  1. RB Chris Collier
  2. DT Treven Ma’ae
  3. QB Cam Miller
  4. TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
  5. OL Laki Tasi (International)
  6. T Dalton Wagner
  7. WR Phillip Dorsett
  8. G Layden Robinson
  9. WR D.J. Turner
  10. WR Justin Shorter
  11. DE Carlos Basham
  12. LB Jamin Davis
  13. WR Brenden Rice
  14. G McClendon Curtis
  15. LS Luke Elkin
  16. T Joshua Miles
  17. S Brandon Hill

Hill, 25, was a seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh by the Texans in the 2023 draft.

He was waived and brought back to the practice squad, later signing a futures deal with Houston in January of 2024. He missed the season on injured reserve and was then waived in March. He returned for a stint on the practice squad late in the year. 

In 2023, Hill appeared in two games for the Texans but did not record any statistics.

