Raiders Signed Two To Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Shedrick Jackson and LB Brandon Smith to the practice squad.

Las Vegas’ practice squad now includes:

DE David Agoha (International) QB Carter Bradley C Will Putnam T Dalton Wagner WR Kristian Wilkerson DB M.J. Devonshire DB Kyu Blu Kelly T Gottlieb Ayedze TE Cole Fotheringham NT Marquan McCall RB Tyreik McAllister TE John Samuel Shenker WR Alex Bachman RB Chris Collier CB Keenan Isaac WR Shedrick Jackson LB Brandon Smith

Smith, 23, was a two-year starter at Penn State, earning honorable mention and third-team all-conference respectively over his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round in 2022.

He was in the second year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,416,547 that included a signing bonus of $756,547 when the Panthers waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Eagles and bounced on and off their practice squad, eventually signing a futures deal for the 2024 season.

Philadelphia cut Smith in September and he had a stint with the Jets.

For his career, Smith has appeared in 14 games and recorded nine total tackles.