Raiders Signing FB Connor Heyward To Two-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Steelers FB Connor Heyward to a two-year deal worth up to $5.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

Heyward, 27, was selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract with Pittsburgh and was testing free-agency for the first time in his career.

In 2025, Heyward appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers. He caught three of his four targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. He also had 43 yards rushing on 15 carries and an additional two touchdowns.