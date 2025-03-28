Raiders Signing LB Devin White To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are signing LB Devin White to a one-year contract on Friday.

White, 27, was selected by the Buccaneers with the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU in 2019. He signed a four-year, $29,315,818 rookie contract that includes $19,340,596 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season. After playing out his rookie deal, White signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent.

However, he was cut by the team in October without ever having played a game. The Texans signed him to a contract soon after.

In 2024, White appeared in seven games for the Texans and recorded 19 tackles.

