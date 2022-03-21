Raiders Signing LB Kyler Fackrell To One-Year Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced that they’ve signed LB Kyler Fackrell to a one-year deal.

We have signed free agent LB Kyler Fackrell » https://t.co/NvmpZ5oRGF pic.twitter.com/7087mhlb0Q — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) March 21, 2022

Fackrell will add depth to the team’s linebacking unit as well as provide help on special teams.

Fackrell, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.1 million contract and then signed a one-year, $4.6 million deal with the Giants.

From there, Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last offseason.

Fackrell was, once again, testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Fackrell appeared in 13 games for the Chargers. He picked up 16 total tackles including four tackles for loss and three sacks. He also forced one fumble, had a fumble recovery, and a pass defended.