Raiders Signing S Jeremy Chinn To Two-Year, $16M Contract

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Raiders are signing former Commanders S Jeremy Chinn to a two-year, $16 million contract.

Garafolo adds over 75 percent of the deal is fully guaranteed.

Chinn, 27, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chinn played out the final year of his four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that included a $1,371,980 signing bonus. He signed with the Commanders on a one-year, $4.1 million contract for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Chinn appeared in 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 117 tackles, two sacks, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.