Raiders Tendered Exclusive Rights Free Agent C Will Putnam

The Las Vegas Raiders have Tendered ERFA C Will Putnam on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo.
Putnam, 25, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free-agent out of Clemson following the 2024 NFL draft. He was named a two-time All-ACC selection and was a four-year starter for the Tigers.
He was waived coming out of the preseason and was later re-signed to the practice squad. From there, he signed a futures contract with the team last January.
In 2025, Putnam appeared in 15 games for the Raiders, making two starts at center.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!