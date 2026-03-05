Raiders Tendered Exclusive Rights Free Agent C Will Putnam

The Las Vegas Raiders have Tendered ERFA C Will Putnam on Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo.

Putnam, 25, wound up signing a three-year rookie contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free-agent out of Clemson following the 2024 NFL draft. He was named a two-time All-ACC selection and was a four-year starter for the Tigers.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and was later re-signed to the practice squad. From there, he signed a futures contract with the team last January.

In 2025, Putnam appeared in 15 games for the Raiders, making two starts at center.