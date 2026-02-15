Raiders To Hire Joe DeCamillis As ST Coordinator

According to Matt Zenitz, the Raiders plan to hire longtime NFL special teams coach Joe DeCamillis as their new ST coordinator.

He was with South Carolina the past two seasons and has three decades of NFL coaching experience, including some overlap with both new Raiders HC Klint Kubiak and his father, longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak.

DeCamillis, 60, began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos back in 1988, working his way up from administrative assistant to assistant special teams coach. After five years with the Broncos, the Giants hired DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator in 1993.

From there, DeCamillis served as the ST coordinator for the Falcons, Jaguars, Cowboys and Bears before returning to the Broncos as their special teams coordinator in 2015. He was hired away by the Jaguars in 2017, then by the Rams in 2021.

After being let go by the Rams in 2022, DeCamillis spent a few years at the college level at Texas and South Carolina.