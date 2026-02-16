Raiders To Hire Seahawks Run Game Coordinator Rick Dennison

Matt Zenitz reports that the Raiders are expected to hire Seahawks run game coordinator and senior offensive advisor Rick Dennison.

Dennison is the latest Seattle coach to join Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas.

Dennison, 66, began his NFL coaching career with the Broncos as an offensive assistant back in 1995. He spent 14 years in Denver before joining the Texans as their offensive coordinator.

Dennison spent one year with the Ravens as their QBs coach before returning to the Broncos as their offensive coordinator in 2015.

The Bills hired Dennison as their offensive coordinator in 2017. However, they fired him after just one season in Buffalo. He was hired by the Jets in 2018 as their OL coach and run game coordinator before joining the Vikings in the same position a year later.

Dennison transitioned to a senior offensive advisor role with Minnesota in 2021 so he could avoid contact with players due to not having the COVID-19 vaccine. His contract was not renewed after the season. He caught on with the Saints in 2024 as a senior offensive assistant.

The Seahawks hired Dennison last year.