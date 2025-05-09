Raiders Trying Out LB Jaylon Smith

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders are hosting free agent LB Jaylon Smith for a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp this week.

Smith, 29, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers.

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He later had stints with the Saints, Raiders and Steelers.

For his career, Smith has appeared in 88 games and made 69 starts over the course of seven years. He has totaled 626 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, six recoveries, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 21 pass defenses.