Raiders Waive CB Stanford Samuels

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday they have waived CB Stanford Samuels.

Samuels, 23, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2020. He was waived coming out of camp but re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Samuels bounced back and forth between the active roster and practice squad a couple times in 2020 before being re-signed to a futures deal for 2021. However, he was waived during camp in August.

The Bears signed Samuels briefly to their practice squad in January. He caught on with the Raiders in May.

For his career, Samuels has appeared in two games for the Packers and recorded three total tackles.