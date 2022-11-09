Raiders Worked Out Four Defensive Backs

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted four free agent defensive backs for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

DB Antoine Brooks DB Qwynterrio Cole DB Jalen Elliott (signed) DB Devon Key

Elliott, 24, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team coming out of training camp, however, and re-signed to the practice squad before being promoted last month.

Detroit brought Elliott back on a futures deal for the 2021 season. He was waived again after the preseason and was on and off of their roster last year. The Lions cut Elliot loose shortly after this year’s draft. He had a stint with the Patriots during camp before being cut again.

In 2021, Elliott appeared in eight games and recorded 11 total tackles and no tackles for loss or interceptions.