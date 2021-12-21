Rams Make Six Roster Moves Including Activating OLB Von Miller From COVID-19 List

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams are activating OLB Von Miller from the COVID-19 list.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve LB Von Miller, RB Jake Funk, LB Travin Howard, LB Christian Rozeboom

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) DB Grant Haley, DB Damarious Randall — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 21, 2021

Los Angeles announced five other roster moves, including activating LB Travin Howard, LB Christian Rozeboom and seventh-round RB Jake Funk from the COVID-19 list and elevating CB Grant Haley and DB Damarious Randall from the practice squad.

That means Miller should be available for tonight’s game against the Seahawks.

Miller, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and count $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary.

In 2021, Miller has appeared in eight games for the Broncos and four games for the Rams. He has recorded 32 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 9 edge defender out of 108 qualifying players.

